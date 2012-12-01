DUBLIN Dec 1 Ireland said it expected to miss
its revenue goal for 2012 by 0.6 percent after weak November
income tax receipts wiped out gains earlier in the year, an
unexpected blow in a country hoping to exit its EU/IMF bailout
next year.
Dublin had pointed to a better-than-expected tax take in the
first 10 months of the year as proof of progress under the
two-year old bailout.
But the finance department said on Saturday a shortfall in
the busiest tax month of the year will put it 210 million euros
($273 million) off track.
It said it would will stick to planned savings of 3.5
billion euros for 2013 after estimating buoyant non-tax related
revenues would trim this year's budget deficit by more than
expected.
Ireland's deficit, still one of the highest in the euro
zone, is now set to fall to 8.2 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP), lower than the 8.3 percent previously expected
and the 8.6 percent target set under the terms of its bailout.
"The 3.5 billion euro target remains unchanged because of
offsetting gains in other areas," a spokesman for the finance
department told Reuters, noting the 855 million euros raised
through the auction of fourth-generation mobile phone licences
earlier this month.
The finance department will give details of the November tax
returns on Tuesday, on the eve of the country's 2013 austerity
budget.
But it forecast in its annual pre-budget "White Paper" that,
based on those figures, the 2012 outturn would be 36.165 billion
euros and not the 36.375 billion anticipated.
This was due to a shortfall in self-employed income tax
receipts, much of which are collected in November, the finance
department spokesman said.
Corporate tax receipts, 30 percent of which are also brought
in in November, were almost bang on target after disappointing a
month earlier, he added.
The government will give an updated estimate of expected tax
returns for 2013 after finance minister Michael Noonan unveils
the country's sixth and toughest budget since late 2008 on
Wednesday.
Dublin plans to make 1 billion of the 3.5 billion euro
budgetary adjustment through fresh taxation measures - including
bringing in a politically sensitive property tax.
Even if this action is not taken, the finance department
estimates that tax revenues will rise by 1.5 billion euros or 4
percent next year.