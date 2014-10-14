* Ireland to end arrangement that saved Google billions in
tax
* Swift upturn brings end to austerity, ushers in tax cuts
* Government faces backlash over uneven nature of recovery
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Oct 14 Ireland is set to announce
sweeping changes to its corporate tax structure in its budget on
Tuesday, phasing out a loophole that has allowed multinationals
to save billions of dollars in tax on their worldwide income.
The country has faced sustained criticism over the past 18
months from other European Union members and the United States
for its tax rules and Finance Minister Michael Noonan is
expected to lay out plans to end an arrangement that has enabled
firms such as Google and Apple to cut their
overseas tax rates to single digits.
To maintain Ireland as an attractive destination for
business, Noonan could at the same time make improvements to the
intellectual property tax regime, and also has room to cut
income tax following the economy's surprisingly strong rebound
from the debt crisis.
The change in corporate tax structure will be the country's
most significant tax reform since it lowered the corporate tax
rate to 12.5 percent in the late 1990s to entice companies to
bring jobs to the country.
Among the most criticized parts of the Irish tax code is a
complex corporate structure whereby a multinational can channel
untaxed revenues to an Irish subsidiary, which then pays the
money to another company registered in Ireland that is tax
resident elsewhere -- usually in a tax haven such as Bermuda.
Under the measures Noonan is set to announce, all
Irish-registered firms would over time automatically be deemed
to be tax resident in Ireland, bringing Irish law in line with
U.S. and British rules, two sources familiar with the matter
said last week.
At risk for Ireland are the 160,000 jobs -- or almost one in
every 10 workers in the country -- employed by some 1,000
foreign firms that have set up a base in Ireland to benefit from
its tax code and flexible, English-speaking workforce.
Noonan will look to balance out the planned changes by
ensuring Ireland remains an attractive destination, probably
through adjustments to intellectual property tax.
"It's important that there is also a positive message and
some definitive action in terms of improving our existing
regime, or at the very least a roadmap for future changes," said
Peter Vale, a tax partner at Grant Thornton.
"There can be no period of uncertainty where our regime lags
behind competing jurisdictions. The UK has already positioned
itself as a serious competitor in terms of attracting overseas
investment, with tax policy a key factor in their success."
While the corporate tax changes will be watched closely in
Brussels and Washington, closer to home workers reeling from
seven years of austerity will want to know how Noonan plans to
take advantage of an unexpectedly sharp economic upturn.
Ireland originally required tax hikes and spending cuts of 2
billion euros to bring its budget deficit below an EU limit of 3
percent of GDP next year. But with the economy set to grow by
4.7 percent in 2014, Noonan has some room to instead cut income
tax, possibly by lowering the top 52 percent tax rate or raising
the income threshold for that rate, which currently hits middle
as well as high-income earners. He could also announce the
hiring of more teachers and increase benefits.
While economic growth is far outstripping most of Europe,
consumers have yet to feel the benefit, putting Noonan's Fine
Gael party and coalition partner Labour on the clock to change
that with 18 months to go until they seek re-election.
They were served a reminder on Saturday as tens of thousands
rallied against new water bills in the biggest anti-austerity
protest for years as a candidate calling for a boycott was
elected to parliament in a by-election.
"It's seven years of horrendous difficulty for people and we
want to ensure that there is a dividend in the years to come and
much of this will be confirmed tomorrow," transport minister
Paschal Donohoe told reporters on Monday.
"But we will not do anything at all to jeopardise the
recovery and any changes in tax will respect that."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)