DUBLIN Oct 14 Ireland was expected to announce major changes to its corporate tax structure in its budget on Tuesday, phasing out a loophole that has allowed multinationals to save billions of dollars in tax on their worldwide income.

Following are comments to parliament by Finance Minister Michael Noonan.

ON TAX CUTS IN YEARS AHEAD

"I have set the direction and the parameters for that reform today and I will follow this approach in next year's budget and, if the government is re-elected, this approach will be followed in the 2017 budget. We will continue to ease the burden on those in the middle in a targeted manner without giving disproportionate benefits to those on highest incomes. The 52 percent marginal tax rate will be lowered further while ensuring those on higher incomes continue to pay their fair share."

ON SCRAPPING SO-CALLED 'DOUBLE-IRISH' TAX PRACTICE

"Aggressive tax planning by multinational companies has been criticised by governments across the globe and has damaged the reputation of many countries."

"I am abolishing the ability of companies to use the 'Double Irish' by changing our residency rules to require all companies registered in Ireland to also be tax resident. This legal change will take effect from the 1st of January 2015 for new companies. For existing companies, there will be provision for a transition period until the end of 2020."

ON TAX INCENTIVES FOR KNOWLEDGE-BASED FIRMS

"I intend putting in place a 'Knowledge Development Box' along the lines of patent and innovation boxes which have existed for many years in countries that compete with us for foreign direct investment. I am launching a public consultation process to gather views on how the Knowledge Development Box should operate and I plan to legislate for it in next year's Finance Bill or as soon as EU and OECD discussions conclude."

ON TAX CHANGES FOR PROPERTY SECTOR

"I am also removing the capital gains tax relief I introduced to incentivise the purchase of property between the 7th of December 2011 and the end of 2014. It has achieved its objective of increasing property transactions and is no longer needed."

"I am removing, with effect from the 1st of January 2015, the 80 percent windfall tax applying to chargeable gains on the disposal or development of land which are attributable to planning decisions made since October 2009... There will be no return to the past where tax incentives for developers drove supply."

ON THE BUDGET DEFICIT

"I am targeting a deficit of 2.7 percent in Budget 2015, ahead of the required target of 2.9 percent of GDP. I think that it is appropriate to go beyond our requirements under the Stability and Growth Pact in order to build upon the progress made to date. Achieving a deficit below 3 percent does not signal an end to fiscal prudence in Ireland. Exceeding our target in 2015 will underpin solid, steady economic growth into the medium term and it is a further step on the way to balancing the budget. Even so, these figures do not fully reflect the progress that we are making as an element of the surplus income due from the central bank in 2015 is being used to only reduce the debt. If the entire surplus income was counted for deficit reduction, the forecast deficit would be 2.5 percent next year. This prudent approach further improves our debt sustainability. We are making significant progress and we are forecasting that our gross debt ratio will drop below 100 percent of GDP in 2018, ahead of the reduction required by the Stability and Growth Pact."

ON ECONOMIC GROWTH

"My department is forecasting GDP growth of 4.7 percent this year. On a 'no policy change' basis, the department is forecasting real GDP growth in 2015 of 3.6 percent. These forecasts are prudent and were endorsed by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council. However, as a result of the package of measures I am introducing today, the GDP growth forecast in 2015 has been revised up to 3.9 percent. In 2016, the growth rate will be 3.4 percent. In 2017, the growth rate will be 3.4 percent. In 2018, the growth rate will be 3.4 percent. This is the type of solid and steady economic growth that we want in the coming years."

ON PUBLIC DEBT

"The forecast debt to GDP ratio for end 2014 is under 111 percent. When account is taken of cash balances and other financial assets, the 2014 net debt forecast is just below 91 percent. Furthermore, a debt reducing primary surplus of 0.3 percent of GDP will be achieved this year."

AIMS OF BUDGET

"This government will not be returning to the boom and bust model of the past that has spectacularly and repeatedly failed the Irish people. We must secure a new economy for a new Ireland. Of course, we must continue to deal with the legacy issues of the economic crisis, and we will." (Compiled by William Schomberg in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)