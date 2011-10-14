DUBLIN Oct 14 A minister from the junior partner in Ireland's coalition government said he was against adding to planned austerity measures for next year beyond a planned 3.6 billion euros after senior ministers said more may be needed.

"I don't want us to go beyond the 3.6 billion cut we have committed to," Energy Minister Pat Rabbitte, a member of the Labour Party, told state broadcaster RTE.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan, a member of the larger Fine Gael party, said the government would impose savings of more than 3.6 billion euros if that was needed to hit a 2012 budget deficit target under a EU/IMF bailout deal of 8.6 percent.

Negotiations ahead of the December budget will be "extremely difficult," Rabbitte said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Patrick Graham)