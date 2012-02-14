DUBLIN Feb 14 Ireland's government said its budgetary adjustment for 2013 will amount to at least 3.5 billion euros, suggesting it may be more than currently planned.

Ireland's finance department published the updated version of Dublin's memorandum of understanding (MOU) with its international lenders on Tuesday, inserting the words "at least" into its 2013 adjustment targets for the first time.

The last version of the MOU, signed in November, said the consolidation measures would amount to 3.5 billion.

The revised MOU also said Dublin will prepare a preliminary proposal for the "financial and operational restructuring" of bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) by the end of February, building on an analysis of restructuring options recently completed by the bank. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Anna Willard)