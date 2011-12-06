* Government had promised to end "upward-only" rent reviews

By Padraic Halpin and Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Dec 6 Ireland dropped plans on Tuesday to end "upward-only" rent reviews on commercial property leases and slashed stamp duty in a bid to revive a battered sector at the heart of the country's economic and banking woes.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny's government needs the property market, in free fall since a property bubble burst in 2008, to stabilise and ultimately revive if consumer confidence is to be restored and loan arrears capped.

"When the value of family homes is going down, even those with good incomes and without debt tend to save rather than spend or invest, and consumer sentiment, albeit improving of late, will be affected by this," Finance Michael Noonan said in his budget speech.

He cut the stamp duty rate for commercial property -- the tax payable on the transfer of property -- to 2 percent from 6 percent, extended mortgage interest relief, and reversed the previous government's plans to cut property tax relief for small investors.

But his decision to abandon attempts to end "upward-only" rent reviews, while a boost to the property sector, was an embarrassing u-turn.

Many commercial leases signed during the heady days of the "Celtic Tiger" economy only allowed rents to go up, not down, in any future renegotiation. The previous government banned such upward-only rent reviews on all leases signed since the end of February 2010.

The current administration vowed during an election campaign in February to ban upward-only reviews on leases signed before February 2010.

This pledge spooked overseas investors who steered clear of the Irish property market this year, despite large drops in prices, due to uncertainty over the level of rental income they could make on any property purchase.

Noonan admitted in his budget speech that ending "upward-only" reviews was legally too difficult, provoking anger from retailers but only muted applause from property investors angered that uncertainty caused by the government's plans effectively froze the sector this year.

"It's a positive, but there is huge frustration that for 10 months they stifled the property market unnecessarily. Everyone told them this wouldn't work and they destroyed the property market for 2011," a private equity real estate investor, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

"I don't think there is going to be an immediate impact on prices from this. The property community are happy that it has finally cleared up. The stamp duty changes are positive but they were well flagged," said the investor.

Roland O'Connell, vice-president of the Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland, said he expected deals to pick up next year.

"We believe there is quite a lot of people prepared to buy investment property in Ireland, both national and international, and we think that this will encourage them to move ahead with that," he said.

Irish commercial prices are down around 60 percent from a peak in 2007 when the sector accounted for around 20 percent of annual economic output. It now accounts for around 5 percent.

The state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), which has acquired nearly 75 billion euros worth of commercial property portfolios from local lenders, had warned that a retrospective banning of upward-only rent reviews would force prices a further 20 percent lower, further adding to its losses, which are underwritten by taxpayers.

Noonan said NAMA could approve rent reductions on properties on its books if tenants could prove that the rents were above current market levels and the viability of the tenant's business was at risk.

NAMA is set to come under greater state scrutiny after Noonan said he was establishing a group to advise him on its strategy, including its ability to attract international capital. (Additional reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by John Wallace)