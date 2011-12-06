* Government had promised to end "upward-only" rent reviews
* Moves positive for investors, derided by retailers
By Padraic Halpin and Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN, Dec 6 Ireland dropped plans on Tuesday
to end "upward-only" rent reviews on commercial property leases
and slashed stamp duty in a bid to revive a battered sector at
the heart of the country's economic and banking woes.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny's government needs the property
market, in free fall since a property bubble burst in 2008, to
stabilise and ultimately revive if consumer confidence is to be
restored and loan arrears capped.
"When the value of family homes is going down, even those
with good incomes and without debt tend to save rather than
spend or invest, and consumer sentiment, albeit improving of
late, will be affected by this," Finance Michael Noonan said in
his budget speech.
He cut the stamp duty rate for commercial property -- the
tax payable on the transfer of property -- to 2 percent from 6
percent, extended mortgage interest relief, and reversed the
previous government's plans to cut property tax relief for
small investors.
But his decision to abandon attempts to end "upward-only"
rent reviews, while a boost to the property sector, was an
embarrassing u-turn.
Many commercial leases signed during the heady days of the
"Celtic Tiger" economy only allowed rents to go up, not down,
in any future renegotiation. The previous government banned
such upward-only rent reviews on all leases signed since the
end of February 2010.
The current administration vowed during an election
campaign in February to ban upward-only reviews on leases
signed before February 2010.
This pledge spooked overseas investors who steered clear of
the Irish property market this year, despite large drops in
prices, due to uncertainty over the level of rental income they
could make on any property purchase.
Noonan admitted in his budget speech that ending
"upward-only" reviews was legally too difficult, provoking
anger from retailers but only muted applause from property
investors angered that uncertainty caused by the government's
plans effectively froze the sector this year.
"It's a positive, but there is huge frustration that for 10
months they stifled the property market unnecessarily. Everyone
told them this wouldn't work and they destroyed the property
market for 2011," a private equity real estate investor, who
declined to be named, told Reuters.
"I don't think there is going to be an immediate impact on
prices from this. The property community are happy that it has
finally cleared up. The stamp duty changes are positive but
they were well flagged," said the investor.
Roland O'Connell, vice-president of the Society of
Chartered Surveyors in Ireland, said he expected deals to pick
up next year.
"We believe there is quite a lot of people prepared to buy
investment property in Ireland, both national and
international, and we think that this will encourage them to
move ahead with that," he said.
Irish commercial prices are down around 60 percent from a
peak in 2007 when the sector accounted for around 20 percent of
annual economic output. It now accounts for around 5 percent.
The state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA),
which has acquired nearly 75 billion euros worth of commercial
property portfolios from local lenders, had warned that a
retrospective banning of upward-only rent reviews would force
prices a further 20 percent lower, further adding to its
losses, which are underwritten by taxpayers.
Noonan said NAMA could approve rent reductions on
properties on its books if tenants could prove that the rents
were above current market levels and the viability of the
tenant's business was at risk.
NAMA is set to come under greater state scrutiny after
Noonan said he was establishing a group to advise him on its
strategy, including its ability to attract international
capital.
(Additional reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by John
Wallace)