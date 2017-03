DUBLIN Feb 6 Irish government ministers were called to an unscheduled cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss details of a deal it is seeking to ease the state's bank debt burden, a government source said.

Ireland removed the board of failed Anglo Irish Bank earlier on Wednesday as part of a deal it is seeking with the European Central Bank (ECB) to reschedule funds pumped into the scandal-hit lender.

The cabinet is due to meet at 2045 GMT, the source said.