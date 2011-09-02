DUBLIN, Sept 2 There are concerns in other European countries as well as in the European Central Bank (ECB) over the Irish government's wish to impose losses on bondholders at nationalised Anglo Irish Bank, Ireland's central bank governor said on Friday.

Ireland's finance minister revived an election pledge in June to go after senior bondholders at Anglo and fellow failed lender Irish Nationwide building society despite doubts the ECB would permit such a move.

"There are concerns in other partner countries about the effect on them of aggressive action on the category of liabilities that you are talking about," central bank governor Patrick Honohan told a parliamentary committee

"The minister has stated his position and we will just have to leave it there at the moment... It is a matter for the government to decide." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)