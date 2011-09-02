DUBLIN, Sept 2 There are concerns in other
European countries as well as in the European Central Bank (ECB)
over the Irish government's wish to impose losses on bondholders
at nationalised Anglo Irish Bank, Ireland's central bank
governor said on Friday.
Ireland's finance minister revived an election pledge in
June to go after senior bondholders at Anglo and fellow failed
lender Irish Nationwide building society despite doubts the ECB
would permit such a move.
"There are concerns in other partner countries about the
effect on them of aggressive action on the category of
liabilities that you are talking about," central bank governor
Patrick Honohan told a parliamentary committee
"The minister has stated his position and we will just have
to leave it there at the moment... It is a matter for the
government to decide."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)