DUBLIN Nov 11 Irish-based banks' reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Ireland's central bank fell to 148.6 billion euros at the end of October from 153.6 billion euros the previous month, data on Friday showed.

Banks had 100.9 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB as of October 28 compared to 100.4 billion euros at the end of September. The bulk of those loans have been taken out by domestic Irish banks but the overall figure also includes foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland.

Irish banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to 47.7 billion euros from 53.3 billion euros at the end of September to stand at their lowest level since late November last year when Ireland sought an EU/IMF bailout. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)