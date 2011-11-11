DUBLIN Nov 11 Irish-based banks' reliance
on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and
Ireland's central bank fell to 148.6 billion euros at the end of
October from 153.6 billion euros the previous month, data on
Friday showed.
Banks had 100.9 billion euros in outstanding loans from the
ECB as of October 28 compared to 100.4 billion euros at the end
of September. The bulk of those loans have been taken out by
domestic Irish banks but the overall figure also includes
foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland.
Irish banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell
to 47.7 billion euros from 53.3 billion euros at the end of
September to stand at their lowest level since late November
last year when Ireland sought an EU/IMF bailout.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)