DUBLIN Jan 14 An adverse shock in market
sentiment towards the euro zone could result in an abrupt
reversal of the recent declines in Irish bond yields and
complicate the exit from its EU-IMF bailout.
Yields on Ireland's benchmark 2020 bond have
fallen to 4.3 percent from 8.5 percent in the past year on
improved sentiment towards euro zone peripheral countries and
the promise of concessions from Europe on Ireland's debt pile.
But a slippage in Ireland's economic growth rate or an
unexpected increase in the stock of public debt above its
forecast peak of 120 percent could complicate its efforts to
exit its 85 billion euro ($113.61 billion) bailout at the end of
the year, Ireland's Deputy Central Bank Governor Stefan Gerlach
said in a speech in Berlin on Monday.
"There is ... little, if any, safety margin and even a small
adverse shock to market confidence in the Irish Sovereign could
complicate the exit from the programme," Gerlach said, according
to a transcript on the bank's web site.
"Any new development leading to a reassessment of euro area
risk by financial markets could result in an abrupt reversal of
the recent declines in yields," he said.
While recent improvements in sentiment have been
self-fulfilling, a deterioration could create a "bad
equilibrium" which would feed on itself, he said.
One risk is the high level of mortgage arrears in Ireland,
which stands at 15 percent, a problem exacerbated the growing
rate of long-term unemployed, he said.
A slowdown in Irish growth, which is "critically influenced"
by growth in the euro area, could also undermine the country's
efforts to cut its debt pile, he said.
Gerlach said European leaders could help Ireland by easing
its debt burden through a retroactive direct investment by the
euro zone's European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund in
its banks and a restructuring of 31 billion euros in promissory
notes.
Ireland hopes to secure a deal on the promissory notes -
high-interest IOUs used to recapitalise the former Anglo Irish
Bank, now called the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) -
before their next payment falls due next March.
However, it has been struggling to secure support for ESM
investment given German opposition to allowing the fund to cover
such 'legacy debts'.
"Actions that would help reduce the sovereign-bank link and
that would improve debt sustainability could greatly enhance
Irish prospects of exiting the programme on schedule," Gerlach
said.