DUBLIN Jan 14 An adverse shock to market sentiment towards Irish bonds could result in an abrupt reversal of the recent declines in yields and complicate the exit from its EU-IMF bailout, the deputy head of the country's central bank said on Monday.

"There is ... little, if any, safety margin and even a small adverse shock to market confidence in the Irish Sovereign could complicate the exit from the programme," deputy governor Stefan Gerlach said in a speech in Berlin, which was published on the bank's web site.

"Any new development leading to a reassessment of euro area risk by financial markets could result in an abrupt reversal of the recent declines in yields," he said.