DUBLIN, Sept 1 Ireland's central bank said on
Thursday it has identified 42 senior positions at banks and
insurers where it has the powers to veto future appointments or
fire existing staff under a far-reaching investigation.
Ireland has been trying to salvage its reputation as a
financial centre after a banking crisis, fuelled by reckless
lending and weak governance, helped push the government into
seeking a bailout from the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund last year.
The central bank said in March that its review would apply
to anyone that plans to be in office at the end of the year,
giving individuals the opportunity to go voluntarily.
Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan went a step
further and has said he wants to clear the country's banks'
boards of members appointed before the financial crisis took
hold in September 2008.
Ireland's banks, most in state control, have shaken up their
leadership over the past three years but some of their
replacements were in key positions during the "Celtic Tiger"
era.
Ireland's banks are due to provide a comprehensive board
renewal plan to the finance minister and the central bank said
on Thursday that existing and new staff would be subject to its
new "fitness and probity regime" from Dec. 1.
The new regime will also apply to less senior positions from
March, the central bank added.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)