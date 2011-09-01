DUBLIN, Sept 1 Ireland's central bank said on Thursday it has identified 42 senior positions at banks and insurers where it has the powers to veto future appointments or fire existing staff under a far-reaching investigation.

Ireland has been trying to salvage its reputation as a financial centre after a banking crisis, fuelled by reckless lending and weak governance, helped push the government into seeking a bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund last year.

The central bank said in March that its review would apply to anyone that plans to be in office at the end of the year, giving individuals the opportunity to go voluntarily.

Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan went a step further and has said he wants to clear the country's banks' boards of members appointed before the financial crisis took hold in September 2008.

Ireland's banks, most in state control, have shaken up their leadership over the past three years but some of their replacements were in key positions during the "Celtic Tiger" era.

Ireland's banks are due to provide a comprehensive board renewal plan to the finance minister and the central bank said on Thursday that existing and new staff would be subject to its new "fitness and probity regime" from Dec. 1.

The new regime will also apply to less senior positions from March, the central bank added. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)