By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland's economic recovery will be moderate and export-led, generating relatively few jobs, but lenders have enough capital to deal with an "exceptional" rise in household mortgage arrears, its central bank governor said on Friday.

Patrick Honohan, also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, called on the government to boost confidence by publishing its medium-term fiscal plans and attempting to beat its deficit-reduction targets.

Ireland has won a qualified thumbs-up from international investors in recent months as its bond yields on secondary markets fell below 9 percent from over 14 percent in mid-July on strong export data and concessions on last year's EU/IMF bailout package.

But Honohan also said the trend in the economy is "somewhat weaker" than envisaged under the package, and a string of poor numbers in recent days has dealt a blow to government efforts to cut into the huge debt pile and emerge from a bailout by the end of 2013.

"The point has now been reached where the positive impulse to output growth from the external side is broadly offsetting and even beginning to outweigh the remaining drag on growth from domestic developments," Honohan said.

"The nature of the recovery will be moderate and growth will not be very labour intensive, however, especially in the initial stages," he added.

Honohan said the fall in Irish bond yields showed confidence the country was taking the right steps to deal with the crisis, but called on the government to do more to detail its plans to cut its deficit further.

"It would be beneficial to reduce uncertainty by both deciding on and announcing, in as much detail as possible, the complete set of changes," Honohan told a parliamentary committee.

The economic trend was not weak enough to require an increase in the volume of austerity measures, though "it might be beneficial for the economy to move faster (on fiscal consolidation), not to do more, but to move faster," he said.

HIGHER MORTGAGE ARREARS

Ireland has experienced an "exceptional" increase in the value of mortgage arrears and must expect that some families will never be able to pay off their debts, Honohan said.

But the government should not offer a blanket write-off of mortgage debt, as some politicians have urged in recent weeks.

"The goal of the banks is not to provide some gift to the borrowers but to provide a realistic plan for recovering as much as they can," he said.

More than one in ten Irish mortgages are either in arrears or restructured due to financial distress, quarterly data released on Tuesday showed.

The government has said it will come up with proposals to deal with mortgage arrears after it receives a report from a group of experts in three weeks' time.

Honohan said the restructuring and recapitalisation of Irish banks was going according to schedule. But he said there was concern from European countries and the European Central Bank about the government's wish to impose losses on bondholders at nationalised Anglo Irish Bank .

Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday he would try to convince European allies later in the year that such a move would not cause contagion in the wider European banking system.

Honohan also said he was pleased that foreign deposit outflows had reduced markedly in recent months and confidence had been boosted by the availability of Central Bank funding. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)