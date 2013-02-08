DUBLIN Feb 8 Pressures on Ireland's budget
remain despite a deal struck this week to ease its debt burden
and the central bank will continue to discuss how best to tackle
it with the government, governor Patrick Honohan said on Friday.
"I certainly did not have in mind any sort of budgetary
consequences," Honohan said when asked about the government's
pledge that the deal would cut 1 billion euros from Ireland's
budgetary adjustments for the next two years.
"The budgetary pressures are there. They come from a lot of
sources, not just this promissory note. This is an important
element of the budgetary pressure that has been relieved but
there is still a lot of fiscal adjustment to be done and we will
be in discussion on budgetary strategy."