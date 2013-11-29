BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $6.3 million versus $11.2 million year ago
DUBLIN Nov 29 The Irish central bank official responsible for supervising banking and insurance is to step down, the latest of a series of high-profile resignations at the bank.
Fiona Muldoon, Director, Credit Institutions & Insurance Supervision, will step down in May, following the resignation of financial regulator Matthew Elderfield and chief economist Lars Frissel earlier this year.
"A lot of people have come in and naturally some will stay longer than others. We have strength in depth and are confident we can deliver on our mandate," Central Bank Governor Patrick Honohan told reporters.
* Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016
BEIJING, Feb 28 Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation must "unswervingly" crackdown on financial irregularities and illegal behaviours, while improving shortcomings in its market supervision, state news agency Xinhua quoted him as saying on Tuesday.