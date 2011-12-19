DUBLIN Dec 19 Ireland's central bank, criticised for its lax regulation during a recent property boom, announced on Monday its largest ever fine of 3.35 million euros against an insurance company for breaching consumer and insurance regulations.

The central bank said it had fined the Combined Insurance Company of Europe Limited for violations of the consumer protection code, European insurance regulations and minimum competency requirements.

"This is the largest fine issued by the central bank and reflects the seriousness with which we view fundamental regulatory failures including inadequate systems and controls," the central bank's director of enforcement, Peter Oakes, said in a statement.

"This enforcement action relates to consumer protection failures and the penalty imposed demonstrates that we will not tolerate breaches of this nature." (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Cowell)