DUBLIN, April 26 The governor of Ireland's central bank on Thursday called on Europe to focus on boosting growth and tackling unemployment as the fastest way to address the continent's debt and deficit problems.

European cooperation "must emphasise a growth and employment focus which, if successful, could have the effect of dissolving debt and deficit problems faster than anything else", European Central Bank Governing Council member Patrick Honohan said in a speech in Dublin. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey)