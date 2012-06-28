DUBLIN, June 28 An Irish central bank probe has found no reason to doubt the fitness to serve of several senior bankers who worked at Irish lenders during the worst of its banking crisis.

The central bank had threatened to sack any executive or non-executive director at state-supported banks in office as of Jan. 1, 2012 whose actions during the "Celtic Tiger" boom caused questions about their suitability to serve.

Bank of Ireland's Richie Boucher, Irish Life & Permanent Plc's Kevin Murphy and Fergus Murphy of Allied Irish Banks Plc's EBS were executive directors before the crisis hit.

"In respect of any directors who are to continue in their roles into 2012 and beyond, and who were in place prior to 2008, the Central Bank has concluded that, based on the evidence presently available to the Central Bank, it has no reason to suspect the fitness and probity of those individuals," the central bank said in statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)