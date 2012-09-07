DUBLIN, Sept 7 The European Central Bank has made clear through its new bond buying plan that it has the tools needed to fix problems in the euro zone and that it is prepared to use them, board member Patrick Honohan said on Friday.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday announced that the ECB was ready to buy unlimited amounts of bonds of up to three-year maturity of countries that request a European bailout and fulfill strict policy conditions.

"Anybody who had any doubts that the ECB was prepared to bring the tools needed to fix the problems that are exiting in the euro area, any doubts must be removed now. The ECB has made clear it has the tools and it is prepared to use them," the Irish central bank governor told reporters.

Asked if the Bundesbank, which opposes the plan, would eventually come to support it, he said it would but added that he understood the reservations of some people given the complexity of the measures.