Premier Foods names non-executive director from shareholder Oasis
March 1 Premier Foods Plc, the maker of Mr Kipling cakes, appointed a managing director of Hong Kong-based shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd as non-executive director on Wednesday.
DUBLIN Feb 10 Moves to allow euro zone rescue funds such as the European Stability Mechanism to directly recapitalise a member nation's banks are 'encouraging', but a big question mark remains over whether they will apply retrospectively to the likes of Ireland, the country's central bank governor said on Sunday.
"I'm very encouraged by the moves in that direction. But they are slow moves and there is a big question mark over the degree to which they would look back on what has happened in the past. This is something we have to be patient about," Patrick Honohan told national broadcaster RTE.
Honohan, who as Ireland's representative at the European Central Bank struck a key bank debt deal with the ECB this week, reiterated that Irish lenders had not achieved enough on the problem of mortgage arrears, something over which he and colleagues were "tearing their hair" out.
He said progress had been made on getting Ireland's highly recapitalised banks to work more quickly on the problem, yet lenders had not made up their minds on what choices to make to deal with what he called the country's biggest domestic policy issue.
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
* Says it will raise 22.94 billion yen in total via issuance of units via public offering and private placement