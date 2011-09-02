Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
DUBLIN, Sept 2 The Irish government should detail its medium term fiscal plans in as much detail as possible and meeting deficit-reduction targets on or even before schedule is vitally important, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
Patrick Honohan, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, added that Ireland's recovery will be moderate and that growth will not be very labour intensive.
"It would be beneficial to reduce uncertainty by both deciding on and announcing, in as much detail as possible, the complete set of changes required to government spending and taxation in order to bring the government's finances convincingly back onto a sound footing," Honohan told a parliamentary committee.
"The planned pace of the adjustment is the minimum that is required to ensure stability, and it is vitally important the targeted reduction of the deficit as a proportion of GDP is achieved on or even before schedule." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 7 Deutsche Bank AG's investment banking chief Jeffrey Urwin is in talks to leave the role, and the bank is in discussions to name finance chief Marcus Schenck to run the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Brazil, Argentina push for closer trade with Mexico in Trump Era