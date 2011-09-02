DUBLIN, Sept 2 The Irish government should detail its medium term fiscal plans in as much detail as possible and meeting deficit-reduction targets on or even before schedule is vitally important, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.

Patrick Honohan, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, added that Ireland's recovery will be moderate and that growth will not be very labour intensive.

"It would be beneficial to reduce uncertainty by both deciding on and announcing, in as much detail as possible, the complete set of changes required to government spending and taxation in order to bring the government's finances convincingly back onto a sound footing," Honohan told a parliamentary committee.

"The planned pace of the adjustment is the minimum that is required to ensure stability, and it is vitally important the targeted reduction of the deficit as a proportion of GDP is achieved on or even before schedule." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)