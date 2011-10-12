BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says unit enters agreement with Masque
* Chengdu Langhui, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company (as purchaser) entered into agreement with Masque
DUBLIN Oct 12 Ireland expects its banks' reliance on central bank funding to be lower by the end of the year, the head of banking supervision at the country's department of finance said on Wednesday.
Irish-based banks had 97.9 billion euros in outstanding loans from the European Central Bank (ECB) at the end of August while banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank stood at 55.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins, editing by Padraic Halpin)
* Chengdu Langhui, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company (as purchaser) entered into agreement with Masque
* appointment of Zhang Weidong as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In January 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.11 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: