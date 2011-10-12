DUBLIN Oct 12 Ireland expects its banks' reliance on central bank funding to be lower by the end of the year, the head of banking supervision at the country's department of finance said on Wednesday.

Irish-based banks had 97.9 billion euros in outstanding loans from the European Central Bank (ECB) at the end of August while banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank stood at 55.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins, editing by Padraic Halpin)