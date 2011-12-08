DUBLIN Dec 8 Tail risk concerns over
Irish debt have eased due to greater clarity on its banking
sector but the debt position is far from comfortable because of
the euro zone debt crisis, one of the country's deputy central
bank governors said on Thursday.
"While the debt position remains manageable, it could not be
described as comfortable. In particular, continuing strains in
the euro area and global economies clearly pose some risk to the
outlook," Stefan Gerlach said in a speech in Frankfurt.
"Ireland is doing well in terms of its own adjustment
programme, we will find out in time is that enough."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Carmel Crimmins)