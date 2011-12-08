DUBLIN Dec 8 Tail risk concerns over Irish debt have eased due to greater clarity on its banking sector but the debt position is far from comfortable because of the euro zone debt crisis, one of the country's deputy central bank governors said on Thursday.

"While the debt position remains manageable, it could not be described as comfortable. In particular, continuing strains in the euro area and global economies clearly pose some risk to the outlook," Stefan Gerlach said in a speech in Frankfurt.

"Ireland is doing well in terms of its own adjustment programme, we will find out in time is that enough."

