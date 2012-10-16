UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBLIN Oct 16 An easing of the rate of growth in Irish residential mortgage arrears appears to have continued in the third quarter, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.
"I am told anecdotally that that pause in arrears, or slowdown, continues but I'm waiting to see that data to know that for sure," Fiona Muldoon, director of credit institutions at the bank told reporters in Dublin.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts