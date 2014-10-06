* Honohan says slow progress inhibits sale of banks
* Central bank to introduce limits for new mortgages
* Says govt should cut deficit 'very comfortably' below 3
pct
(Adds details of new mortgage lending limits)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Oct 6 Ireland's lenders are taking too
long to deal with loan arrears and the delays are interfering
with government efforts to sell off bank stakes nationalised
during the financial crisis, Central Bank Governor Patrick
Honohan said on Monday.
The government sold a 35 percent stake in its largest
lender, Bank of Ireland, in 2011. But Allied Irish Banks
and permanent tsb remain in state control and
around one in five home loans in Ireland is still in distress.
"Perceptible progress in dealing with arrears is now
undeniable. But it is still too slow," Honohan said in a speech
to students in University College Dublin.
"The persistence of chronic arrears cases inhibits the
ability of government to attract buyers for the banks that have
been nationalized and results in higher imposed capital
requirements than would otherwise be necessary," he added.
The Central Bank of Ireland said on Friday said that banks
had concluded deals to improve repayment terms for over a third
of the more than 100,000 mortgage holders in arrears, a large
majority of which should be sustainable.
But it said one in five home loans, worth some 23 billion
euros ($28.8 billion) combined, were in distress in Ireland and
a further 11 billion euros of investment property loans were
also not being fully repaid.
In a bid to limit imprudent lending in the future, Honohan
said the central bank would on Tuesday outline "novel" new
limits on loan-to-income and loan-to-value ratios on new
mortgages which may be in place by the start of next year.
The measures come in the wake of rapid increases in property
prices, which rose by 25.1 percent in Dublin in the 12 months to
August, although prices in the capital remain 41 percent below
their 2007 peak.
'GOOD SOLID BUDGET'
Speaking a week before Ireland is to unveil its 2015 budget,
Honohan called on the government not to squander the windfall
from growth which the government now expects to be 4.5 percent
this year.
While the government said it will stick to an EU target of
bringing its budget deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic
product by the end of next year, it has said earlier plans to
introduce 2 billion euros of spending cuts and tax hikes were no
longer necessary.
"It is very important for us that they bring in a good solid
budget.. not to splash it out in 2015," Honohan told journalists
in a briefing before the speech.
"I would like that (the deficit) to be very comfortably
below 3 percent," he said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)