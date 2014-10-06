DUBLIN Oct 6 Ireland's lenders are taking too
long to deal with loan arrears and the delays are interfering
with government efforts to sell off bank stakes nationalised
during the financial crisis, Central Bank Governor Patrick
Honohan said on Monday.
"Perceptible progress in dealing with arrears is now
undeniable. But it is still too slow," Honohan said in a speech
to students in Dublin.
"The persistence of chronic arrears cases inhibits the
ability of government to attract buyers for the banks that have
been nationalized and results in higher imposed capital
requirements than would otherwise be necessary," he said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Larry King)