BRIEF-QBE Insurance says not in discussions with Allianz or any other buyer
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
DUBLIN, Sept 5 There are "compelling reasons" to develop a lower national target for Ireland's stock of public debt in addition to EU rules that say states should keep the ratio of debt to gross domestic product at 60 percent or less, its central bank governor said.
"The volatile nature of the Irish macro-financial system and the history of crises suggests a debt target that should be materially below the appropriate level for a larger, more stable economy," Philip Lane wrote in his annual pre-budget letter to Finance Minister, published by the central bank on Monday.
"Second, the well-known interpretation issues with measured GDP for Ireland makes it obvious that standard fiscal indicators (expressed as ratios of GDP) need to be supplemented with locally-developed targets that are robust to statistical issues." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless