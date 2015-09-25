DUBLIN, Sept 25 Ireland's deputy central bank
governor Stefan Gerlach will step down at the end of the year
having already indicated that he did not wish to apply for the
vacant governor's position, the central bank said on Friday.
Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week
that 30 applications were under review to take over from Patrick
Honohan and that a shortlist of three candidates would be
interviewed shortly.
"The timing of this announcement is partly due to the
ongoing process to fill my own vacancy. Stefan had already
indicated that he did not wish to be considered for the position
of Governor and he therefore deemed it appropriate to make this
announcement now," Honohan said in a statement.
Honohan, appointed in 2009 at the height of Ireland's
financial difficulties, decided in May to retire a year ahead of
schedule, saying it was a good time to step down with the
economy recovering and banks back in profit. He will stay in
place until his replacement takes over.
Gerlach, who worked at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and
University of Frankfurt before joining the central bank in 2011,
was among a number of senior officials appointed from outside
Ireland to deal with the country's financial crisis.
He plans to return to his native Switzerland to pursue other
interests, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)