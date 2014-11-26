DUBLIN Nov 26 Ireland's central bank governor said there has not yet been a sufficient supply response to the housing shortage that data showed on Wednesday helped push prices up at a faster pace last month.

The central bank warned in June that a protracted delay in addressing housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, could put prices on an unsustainable path again and the bank's chief was making his comments while defending new central bank proposals to restrict mortgage lending.

"Absent such a regime, sharp price rises in Dublin - and they jumped by 42 per cent in just 18 months - in a thin market, not yet eliciting a sufficient supply response, could sow the seeds of trouble for the future," Patrick Honohan told a parlaimentary committee on Wednesday.