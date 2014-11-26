* Banks "will pick Ireland" when they invest in periphery again

* Honohan defends mortgage rules, criticises supply response

* Opposed to letter sent by ECB's Trichet to Irish government

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Nov 26 Ireland's central bank governor said he would like to see some international ownership of Irish banks, but he acknowledged a lack of appetite for cross-border banking meant that was a long-term goal unlikely to be met soon.

Ireland's banking crisis, which helped push it into an international bailout that ended last year, led to the closure, merger or nationalisation of most domestic banks and to the exit of a series of foreign lenders.

Honohan told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday his dream was for a cross-Europe banking system that would see banks in countries like Ireland owned by large international players. That would cut the link between sovereign risk and bank risk, but it "doesn't seem anywhere near being realised".

"The appetite for international banks getting involved in peripheral countries, or indeed in any cross-border activities, has been dampened by their own problems," Honohan said.

"I've no problem with Irish-owned banks, but I would like to see a backbone in the Irish system having strong international banks. This is a long-term vision but I'm sure that, when they start to invest in the periphery again, Ireland will be first."

Ireland's banks used recent parliamentary appearances to urge the central bank to tone down plans to restrict mortgage lending, but Honohan defended the proposals and said they would be introduced in the New Year, following a consultation.

He said recovery in the housing market from the crash had not driven the proposals and that complementary policies were needed to counter housing shortages that were pushing prices up. The supply response so far was insufficient, he said.

Honohan, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, added that he had disagreed with then-ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet's decision to tell the Irish government in 2010 that Irish banks would not get more emergency funding if Dublin did not sign up to a bailout.

Trichet's conditions came in a letter published earlier this month alongside other correspondence between him and then-finance minister Brian Lenihan. There had been much speculation about how much pressure the ECB put on Dublin before it applied for aid.

"I didn't think it was a terribly good idea to send such a letter, but the letter was sent," Honohan said. (Editing by Larry King)