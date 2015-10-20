UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBLIN Oct 20 Ireland appointed Philip Lane, an economics professor at Dublin's Trinity College, as its new central bank governor on Tuesday, a role that includes a seat on the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB)
Lane will take over from Patrick Honohan who decided in May to retire a year ahead of schedule, saying it was a good time to step down with the economy recovering and banks back in profit. He stayed in place while his replacement was chosen.
"Professor Lane's outstanding economic, financial and policy-making record ideally position him to lead the central bank in the coming years," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)
