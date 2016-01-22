DUBLIN Jan 22 Small, highly globalised economies like Ireland's are especially vulnerable to negative shocks, and rules to curb pro-cyclical dynamics and excessive leverage are essential, the Irish central bank's governor said on Friday.

In his first major policy speech, Philip Lane defended his predecessor's introduction of loan-to-value limits on mortgage lending last year and said the bank should be proactive in implementing macroprudential policies.

"Small, highly globalised countries such as Ireland are inherently more volatile than larger economies: we can grow strongly for extended periods but are also especially vulnerable to negative shocks," Lane said.

"For this reason, it is essential that the Central Bank is proactive in the deployment of macroprudential policies that can improve resilience and mitigate the pro-cyclical dynamics associated with excessive leverage," he said.

Economic and financial conditions are the main global risk factor now, Lane said, but the Irish Central Bank will also be "keeping a watchful eye" on risks related to Britain's planned referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

Lane, who took over from fellow university professor Patrick Honohan in November, said he expected the country's gross domestic product to grow 6.5 to 7 percent in 2015, then slow to around 5 percent this year, in line with government forecasts.

The Central Bank is due to officially update its forecasts in its quarterly economic outlook next week. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)