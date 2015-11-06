* Irish banking suffered closures, exits
* Rejection rates, interest rates higher than Europe's
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 6 Ireland's banking system needs
more competition to give them incentives to increase lending,
the outgoing governor of the central bank said on Friday.
Addressing small and medium-size businesses (SMEs) in one of
his final speeches before retirement, Governor Patrick Honohan
said credit was not flowing into their sector as it should.
Irish banks are charging higher interest rats and rejecting more
loan applications than their European peers, he said.
The Irish economy is growing faster than any other in
Europe, and most of Ireland's surviving five banks returned to
profit last year for the first time since the 2008 financial
crisis. Their collapse in the crisis left them requiring the
most expensive bank bailout in the euro zone.
"We could all do with more competition in the banking system
and I am of course encouraging new investors to come into the
system, in whatever way - through acquisition, new startup - and
I am hoping that that will happen," Honohan said in a speech.
"In all the countries, especially since 2014, the interest
rates (for SME loans under 0.25 million euros) are coming down
quite sharply, but not in Ireland.
"Irish banks mis-priced credit risk before. Are we sure they
are mis-pricing the other direction? ... Competition between
banks has the potential to lower interest rates further."
Ireland's largest domestic banks, Bank of Ireland
and Allied Irish Banks, have reported growth in new
lending from a low base. However, indebted customers are
repaying loans faster than the banks are lending, so their
overall loan books have not increased.
Honohan said the overall stock of non-performing business
loans had fallen by a third in the last year, but it had taken
three times as long for a similar improvement in loan-rejection
rates. They remain much higher than the struggling euro zone
countries of Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy combined.
"It's all very well for the legacy, but what about people
who now are thinking of new lending? The story is not really
super," said Honohan, who will be succeeded by fellow economics
professor Philip Lane later this month."
"Lower rejection rates may not necessarily mean better
banking," he said. "Maybe the other stressed countries are
having too much easing and there's a risk they're losing the run
of themselves and Ireland is taking the more sensible approach.
But it does raises the question of the availability of new
lending."
