UPDATE 1-Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
DUBLIN Nov 6 Ireland's banking system needs more competition in order to aid an almost creditless economic recovery after a crisis saw some lenders close and others leave the market, outgoing central bank governor Patrick Honohan said on Friday.
"We could all do with more competition in the banking system and I am of course encouraging new investors to come into the system, in whatever way - through acquisition, new startup - and I am hoping that that will happen," Honohan said in a speech.
"Competition between banks has the potential to lower interest rates further." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.