Jan 8 Ireland's central bank will review its
mortgage rules this summer, governor Philip Lane told The Irish
Times.
Lane's comments would mean that mortgage applications during
spring and early summer, the busiest time for house sales, will
continue to be carried out under the current rules, the
newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1K0IwZc)
Earlier last year, Ireland's central bank offered relief to
first-time house buyers as it finalised new regulations to
introduce curbs on mortgage lending aimed at avoiding a repeat
of the devastating 2008 property crash.
The rules required first-time buyers to deposit 10 percent
on the first 220,000 euros on a home, and 20 percent on any
excess value.
In September last year, Irish finance minister Michael
Noonan had called for a review of the impact of the central
bank's new mortgage limits on the supply of houses for
first-time buyers.
The upcoming review might see changes only post-autumn or
even later, the newspaper said.
The newspaper also reported that further assessments could
be made in a couple of years, once a well-established credit
register is in place.
