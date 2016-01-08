Jan 8 Ireland's central bank will review its mortgage rules this summer, governor Philip Lane told The Irish Times.

Lane's comments would mean that mortgage applications during spring and early summer, the busiest time for house sales, will continue to be carried out under the current rules, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1K0IwZc)

Earlier last year, Ireland's central bank offered relief to first-time house buyers as it finalised new regulations to introduce curbs on mortgage lending aimed at avoiding a repeat of the devastating 2008 property crash.

The rules required first-time buyers to deposit 10 percent on the first 220,000 euros on a home, and 20 percent on any excess value.

In September last year, Irish finance minister Michael Noonan had called for a review of the impact of the central bank's new mortgage limits on the supply of houses for first-time buyers.

The upcoming review might see changes only post-autumn or even later, the newspaper said.

The newspaper also reported that further assessments could be made in a couple of years, once a well-established credit register is in place. (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)