* Death rate among "illegitimate" children remarkably high
* Children were malnourished, subjected to vaccine trials
* Government considers investigation as public outcry grows
By Padraic Halpin
CASTLEPOLLARD, Ireland, June 9 In the leafy
grounds of a centre for the disabled in rural central Ireland, a
small tombstone hints at the building's previous role as a
"mother-and-baby home". It reads: "In Memory of God's Special
Angels".
No names, no dates, just an acknowledgement that buried in
the garden of the Manor House in Castlepollard are children born
to unwed mothers at the Church-run institutions that dotted
Ireland half a century ago.
The discovery of a mass grave at a similar home, two hours
drive to the west in the small town of Tuam, has prompted the
Irish to ask why so many babies died, anonymously, in the care
of the Catholic Church that was once a pillar of respectability.
"If something happened in Tuam, it probably happened in
other mother-and-baby homes around the country," said Archbishop
of Dublin Diarmuid Martin, who has seen the Church's authority
shattered by revelations of sex abuse by priests and cruelty at
so-called Magdalene laundries where "fallen women" were forced
to work in harsh conditions.
"All the indications are that those who were running the
institutions didn't understand or did not want to understpand
how you looked after children and how you examined the special
care children needed at that early stage," Martin told national
broadcaster RTE.
The 796 child deaths detailed by an amateur historian at
Tuam from 1925 to 1961 has highlighted a mortality rate among
"illegitimate" infants that academics describe as "staggering".
Government records show that throughout the 1930s, 40s and
50s, the rate was often more than five times that of children
born to married parents. On average, more than one in four
children born out of wedlock died.
Ireland was not alone in having a high fatality rate among
this vulnerable group, however the 295 deaths per 1,000
illegitimate births recorded in 1929, for example, was more than
double the 140 in Northern Ireland or 105 in England, research
by University College Dublin historian Lindsey Earner-Byrne
showed.
GRACE OF GOD
The revelations have forced modern Ireland to take an
uncomfortable look back just a generation ago at the treatment
of pregnant single women, who were seen as deeply immoral, and
their children, regarded as a drain on public finances.
Of the 796 death certificates collated by amateur historian
Catherine Corless, gastroenteritis, bronchitis and malnutrition
were common causes of death among newborns and young children.
Illness apparently spread rapidly in the homes.
"There but for the grace of God, I would have been under the
ground too," Mari Steed, who was born in a mother-and-baby home,
in the County Cork town of Bessborough, in 1960, told Reuters by
telephone from her home in Philadelphia.
"In the year I was born things had gotten a little better
and I was actually delivered by Caesarean section at a hospital
so I can only thank the faiths that they had the common sense to
realise that my mother couldn't deliver me at Bessborough."
In a memoir of her time at Bessborough in the early 1950s,
midwife June Goulding described a tough regime where women,
stripped of their identities, suffered through labour often
unattended and almost always without basic medical treatments.
Recalling their post-natal care, she wrote how some babies,
rather than being fed by their own mothers, were simply passed
around to any resident capable of breastfeeding.
In some cases, babies were subjected to vaccine trials.
Steed said GlaxoSmithKline, which took over the drug
firm that ran the trials, Burroughs Welcome, confirmed to her
that she was among the infants experimented upon.
A spokesman for GSK said the activities, if true, were "very
distressing" and that it would cooperate with any investigation.
"DERELICTION OF DUTY"
The homes also facilitated thousands of adoptions, in many
cases compelling unwed mothers to give up their babies. Some 90
percent of children born outside marriage were adopted in the
two decades after adoption was explicitly legalised in 1953.
While run by nuns, the "mother-and-baby" homes received
state funding and, as adoption agencies, were also regulated by
the state. There was "a sort of collusion" between church and
state, according to Archbishop Martin, stretching from church
leaders and government ministers to powerful civil servants.
"The fact that the moral connotations of the 'problem of the
unmarried mother' had real and deadly consequences did little to
spur action," University College Dublin's Earner-Byrne wrote in
her 2007 book 'Mother and Child'.
"Dereliction of duty in this regard characterised all
administrations until the 1970s. It was cheaper, in monetary
terms, to allow the problem of the unmarried mother float in a
moral never-never land."
Ireland's government, whose predecessors only extended child
benefit payments to unmarried women in 1973, after the homes had
closed, is considering an inquiry into what it called the
"deeply disturbing" discovery in Tuam.
The Church has called for a comprehensive independent
investigation into the child deaths and the adoption system.
Public outcry may leave the government little choice.
"I honestly believe that governments have been too afraid to
lift the lid, knowing the type of atrocities they would likely
find," said Steed, in Philadelphia, who spent 10 years
navigating Ireland's archaic tracing system to find her birth
mother who was forced to give her up at 18 months.
"Now I think we're at a tipping point where there's just no
choice left. You have to do it."
