* Commission cuts 2013 GDP f'cast to 1.4 pct from 1.9 pct
* Can still grow at essential level of 3 pct in medium term
* Health overspend a concern, tricky political calls ahead
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Aug 29 The European Commission has cut
its growth forecasts for Ireland next year by half a percentage
point, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday,
raising fresh doubts as to whether the economy can grow fast
enough to service large debts.
Ireland, which returned to long-term bond markets ahead of
schedule last month, has avoided joining most of the euro zone
in recession but desperately needs growth to accelerate if it to
eat into a debt pile set to peak close to 120 percent next year.
The commission, part of Dublin's "troika" of lenders
overseeing an 85 billion euro ($106.81 billion) bailout, said it
expected gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.4 percent in
2013 and not the 1.9 percent predicted in May.
It also lowered its forecast for this year slightly, to 0.4
percent from 0.5 percent, as Ireland's open, export-driven
economy braced itself for a tougher year than 2011 when it grew
by a higher-than-expected 1.4 percent.
"The outlook for external demand has deteriorated somewhat
since the finalisation of the last review, particularly for next
year," the commission said in its latest review of Ireland's
bailout programme, circulated among some Irish lawmakers ahead
of its discussion at EU level.
"Commission Services have revised down export growth for
2013 from 4.2 percent to 3.5 percent as a result. A slightly
larger contraction in domestic demand in 2013 is also foreseen,
due to higher-than-expected unemployment and flat earnings."
Dublin has pencilled in GDP growth of 2.2 percent for next
year and could face another 12 months of downward revisions
after it was forced to lower its forecast for 2012 three times
in as many updates, the last coming in April.
The commission said growth was expected to reach 3 percent
in the medium term, a pace it described as essential to buttress
the sustainability of public and private debt as well as the
recovery in banks' profitability, the lack of which remained "a
source of concern".
Looking ahead to 2014 and 2015 for the first time, it sees
GDP growth of 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent respectively, similar
to government projections as it predicts unemployment will fall
to a still-high 13.1 percent from 14.8 percent this year.
DIFFICULT POLITICAL DECISIONS
The commission said Ireland would nevertheless reduce its
budget deficit to within the target of 8.6 percent of GDP this
year because of last year's better then expected growth and a
cutting of the shortfall that was sharper than forecast.
It did, however, express frustration at expenditure overruns
in social protection and particularly health, saying they
suggested that spending pressures were mounting ahead of another
tough austerity budget in December.
"All the interlocutors of the mission agreed that there are
no low hanging fruit left, and the needed consolidation efforts
are likely to require difficult political choices," the report
said.
After Ireland brought to 10 billion euros the amount it has
sliced off its post EU/IMF bailout borrowing needs following the
issue of new debt this month and last, the commission said the
strong demand showed Dublin was in line to achieve its market
funding objectives provided its programme stayed on track.
However it said this alone may still not be enough to secure
a sustained return to market funding if the global backdrop
fails to improve or deteriorates further and that an improvement
in the terms of Ireland's bank bailout, currently being
discussed at EU level, would greatly help this.