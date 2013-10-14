* Good news for government a day before budget
* Residential housing construction fastest since Dec 2005
* Ireland due to complete bailout in December
DUBLIN, Oct 14 Ireland's construction industry
grew in September for the first time since 2007, indicating the
bailed out economy may be picking up steam, a survey showed on
Monday.
Construction powered the country's "Celtic Tiger" economic
boom, fuelled by easy lending, but then imploded spectacularly
when credit lines dried up during the global financial crisis
from 2007.
Housing prices fell by a half but have now started to rise
again, particularly in Dublin where they have jumped 10 percent
in a year, fuelling some concerns of a new bubble and calls to
build more.
The pickup in construction suggests Ireland's economy is
gaining momentum after emerging from its second recession in
five years in the second quarter although it is expected to
deliver virtually no growth this year.
The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose
to 55.7 from 49.7 in August, moving above the 50 line that
divides expansion from contraction for the first time since May
2007.
The sharp rise was driven mainly by expansion in
construction of residential housing, which grew at its fastest
rate since December 2005. Construction of commercial real estate
also increased.
"The September results show that the nascent recovery in
activity levels is producing a stabilisation of employment among
survey respondents," said Simon Barry, Ulster Bank's chief
economist for Ireland.
The country is on course to become the first euro zone
country to exit its EU/IMF international bailout in mid-December
and may do so without a financing backstop from its partners.
It has to deliver more savings to rebalance the economy but
has indicated it will go against international lenders by
moderating a package of cuts in its 2014 budget, due to be
unveiled on Tuesday.
House prices are being driven higher because, while there is
a huge oversupply of housing in inconvenient locations, there is
little spare capacity in sought-after areas of Dublin where
prices are now growing at their fastest rate since the crash.
