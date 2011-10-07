DUBLIN Oct 7 Over half of Ireland's credit unions have had lending restrictions imposed on them in the aftermath of a property crash that has left the government with a bill of up to 1 billion euros to recaptalise them.

Some credit unions -- community based savings and lending clubs -- lent aggressively during the "Celtic Tiger" property bubble and have been saddled with large arrears.

"More than half of them have (had restrictions put on them). We have a major issue with the registrar on this issue but as far as we are concerned we have no credit unions in present who are in financial difficulties," the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) Chief Executive Kieron Brennan told state broadcaster RTE.

"The difficulty that we have is that the restrictions are preventing some credit unions from lending to perfectly good customers. The restrictions are not just applied in terms of an amount the credit unions can lend per month but also in terms of loan amounts you can give to an individual."

A lending survey from Ireland's central bank on Friday showed that demand for loans from households and businesses was expected to continue to fall in the fourth quarter from the previous three months as austerity measures keep the domestic economy in the doldrums.

Banks said they expected their access to wholesale funding markets to continue to deteriorate.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan told the upper house of parliament on Thursday that the government would spend between 500 million and 1 billion euros recapitalising the credit union sector.

He told reporters on Friday that legislation would be in place before the year end to help effect the restructuring of the credit union, agreed as part of an EU-IMF bailout.

Brennan said the changes would not mean the demise of the local credit union.

"We are looking at a restructuring but I want to give reassurances that local credit unions will remain in place regardless of what the overall structure looks at the moment." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Cowell)