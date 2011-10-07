DUBLIN Oct 7 Over half of Ireland's credit
unions have had lending restrictions imposed on them in the
aftermath of a property crash that has left the government with
a bill of up to 1 billion euros to recaptalise them.
Some credit unions -- community based savings and lending
clubs -- lent aggressively during the "Celtic Tiger" property
bubble and have been saddled with large arrears.
"More than half of them have (had restrictions put on them).
We have a major issue with the registrar on this issue but as
far as we are concerned we have no credit unions in present who
are in financial difficulties," the Irish League of Credit
Unions (ILCU) Chief Executive Kieron Brennan told state
broadcaster RTE.
"The difficulty that we have is that the restrictions are
preventing some credit unions from lending to perfectly good
customers. The restrictions are not just applied in terms of an
amount the credit unions can lend per month but also in terms of
loan amounts you can give to an individual."
A lending survey from Ireland's central bank on Friday
showed that demand for loans from households and businesses was
expected to continue to fall in the fourth quarter from the
previous three months as austerity measures keep the domestic
economy in the doldrums.
Banks said they expected their access to wholesale funding
markets to continue to deteriorate.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan told the upper house of
parliament on Thursday that the government would spend between
500 million and 1 billion euros recapitalising the credit union
sector.
He told reporters on Friday that legislation would be in
place before the year end to help effect the restructuring of
the credit union, agreed as part of an EU-IMF bailout.
Brennan said the changes would not mean the demise of the
local credit union.
"We are looking at a restructuring but I want to give
reassurances that local credit unions will remain in place
regardless of what the overall structure looks at the moment."
