(Corrects to show shortfall is 300 million euros not 1 billion
euros)
DUBLIN Oct 14 Irish credit unions have a
shortfall of around 300 million euros in their bad debt
provisions, a government-commissioned report showed on Friday,
highlighting the need for official intervention in the sector.
Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week that
the state would recapitalise the credit union sector --
community-based savings and lending clubs -- by up to 1 billion
euros using funds previously earmarked for the country's banks.
Professor Donal McKillop, the chairman of the Commission on
Credit Unions, said he believed the credit unions would need
less than 1 billion euros in extra capital, unless conditions
worsened.
Dublin has pledged to tighten up governance of credit unions
as part of its EU-IMF bailout, and an interim report by the
Commission on Credit Unions said the government may need to
intervene to deal with some clubs facing financial difficulties.
The Commission, whose report will influence new legislation
set to be published before the end of the year, said a
stabilisation fund, financed by credit unions, should be created
to provide capital to "viable" credit unions in financial
difficulty.
Some credit unions lent aggressively during the "Celtic
Tiger" property bubble and the Commission said arrears had
nearly doubled to 18.7 percent of the sector's gross loan book
this year compared with 9.85 percent in 2009.
Provisioning for bad debts by credit unions has more than
trebled to 738.4 million euros over the past five years. The
total level of provisions is around 1 billion euros, leaving a
shortfall of around 300 million euros.
