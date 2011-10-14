(Corrects to show shortfall is 300 million euros not 1 billion euros)

DUBLIN Oct 14 Irish credit unions have a shortfall of around 300 million euros in their bad debt provisions, a government-commissioned report showed on Friday, highlighting the need for official intervention in the sector.

Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week that the state would recapitalise the credit union sector -- community-based savings and lending clubs -- by up to 1 billion euros using funds previously earmarked for the country's banks.

Professor Donal McKillop, the chairman of the Commission on Credit Unions, said he believed the credit unions would need less than 1 billion euros in extra capital, unless conditions worsened.

Dublin has pledged to tighten up governance of credit unions as part of its EU-IMF bailout, and an interim report by the Commission on Credit Unions said the government may need to intervene to deal with some clubs facing financial difficulties.

The Commission, whose report will influence new legislation set to be published before the end of the year, said a stabilisation fund, financed by credit unions, should be created to provide capital to "viable" credit unions in financial difficulty.

Some credit unions lent aggressively during the "Celtic Tiger" property bubble and the Commission said arrears had nearly doubled to 18.7 percent of the sector's gross loan book this year compared with 9.85 percent in 2009.

Provisioning for bad debts by credit unions has more than trebled to 738.4 million euros over the past five years. The total level of provisions is around 1 billion euros, leaving a shortfall of around 300 million euros. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Conor Humphries; Editing by Will Waterman)