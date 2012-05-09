* Overall like-for-like sales up 2 pct in Jan-Apr

* EBITDA down on 2011 due to tough start in Europe

* Sees H1 EBITDA close to 2011 levels

DUBLIN, May 9 Ireland-based building materials group CRH said bad weather and volatile European markets dented earnings in the first four months of the year, offsetting an improvement in the U.S. construction market.

CRH, which moved its primary listing to London from Dublin at the end of last year to broaden its investor base, said on Wednesday low temperatures across continental Europe hit trading, with like-for-like sales in the region down 6 percent in January and February.

However, global cumulative like-for-like sales for January-April were up 2 percent year-on-year, thanks to favourable weather conditions in the Americas and a recovery in its construction markets, also noted by French competitor Saint Gobain last week.

A major operator in the U.S. market, where it is the leading producer of asphalt for highway construction, CRH said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the four months to end-April "lagged 2011 due to the tough start in our European operations".

It did not give a figure, but said it expects first-half EBITDA to be close to last year's level of 574 million euros.

"With incrementally more positive U.S. economic and construction prospects for 2012 mitigating a more cautious view on the outlook in Europe, we continue ... to expect overall like-for-like sales growth in 2012," the group said in a statement ahead of its annual shareholder meeting in Dublin.

CRH reported an annual EBITDA ahead of forecasts in February, which was largely attributed to better weather at the end of 2011.

The group said sales in the Americas were up 11 percent in the first four months of the year.

Shares in CRH, whose major European markets are Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland and Ukraine, closed at 11.38 pence on Tuesday, valuing the group at approximately 10.5 billion pounds. (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Mark Potter)