DUBLIN Aug 8 The deepening European debt crisis and spluttering U.S. growth risk dragging Ireland back into crisis, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Monday.

"We're always a small player in these events and we can be dragged back into difficulty by external forces," Noonan told Ireland's national broadcaster RTE.

Noonan said it was too soon to say whether a gloomier outlook for the United States, a key Irish trading partner, would damage the country's growth prospects next year and necessitate additional austerity measures to meet its fiscal targets under an EU-IMF bailout. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)