UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
DUBLIN Aug 8 The deepening European debt crisis and spluttering U.S. growth risk dragging Ireland back into crisis, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Monday.
"We're always a small player in these events and we can be dragged back into difficulty by external forces," Noonan told Ireland's national broadcaster RTE.
Noonan said it was too soon to say whether a gloomier outlook for the United States, a key Irish trading partner, would damage the country's growth prospects next year and necessitate additional austerity measures to meet its fiscal targets under an EU-IMF bailout. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.