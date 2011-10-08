DUBLIN Oct 8 There is general agreement that European banks will need fresh capital well in excess of 100 billion euros and it will likely come from a variety of sources, including the euro zone rescue fund, Ireland's finance minister said on Saturday.

"I think there is general agreement that it will be significantly in excess of 100 billion (euros)," Michael Noonan told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum in Dublin.

"I know that some of the big German banks that I was talking to personally intend raising money on the market so it will be private funding. Other banks would like to avail of the EFSF fund. Other banks will rely on their sovereign governments to provide the capital so there is going to be a range of ways of doing it."

"I think the principle should be that sovereign governments are responsible for their banking system on the advice of the European Central Bank." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Alison Birrane)