DUBLIN Oct 8 There is general agreement that
European banks will need fresh capital well in excess of 100
billion euros and it will likely come from a variety of sources,
including the euro zone rescue fund, Ireland's finance minister
said on Saturday.
"I think there is general agreement that it will be
significantly in excess of 100 billion (euros)," Michael Noonan
told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum in Dublin.
"I know that some of the big German banks that I was talking
to personally intend raising money on the market so it will be
private funding. Other banks would like to avail of the EFSF
fund. Other banks will rely on their sovereign governments to
provide the capital so there is going to be a range of ways of
doing it."
"I think the principle should be that sovereign governments
are responsible for their banking system on the advice of the
European Central Bank."
