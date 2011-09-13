(Adds dropped word 'economist' in 7th paragraph)

By Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Sept 12 Aisling McNiffe's voice crackles when she talks about her son's school prospects.

Jack, a chirpy, fair-haired six-year old with a fondness for Toy Story movies, is the only person in the world known to have both Down's Syndrome and CINCA Syndrome, a degenerative disease that causes crippling headaches, severe arthritis, skin rashes, deafness and blindness.

If Jack had started school four years ago, he would have been assigned a dedicated special needs assistant to help him through a full day. But government cuts since Ireland's housing crash in 2008 mean he will only be able to attend for an hour a day, damaging his chances of learning to communicate through pictures or sign language.

"What do they see my son as?" asks the 38-year old former air hostess, struggling to be heard as Jack plays with a music box in the living room of their bungalow in the village of Ardclough.

"He obviously doesn't mean anything to them."

In an age of austerity, Ireland is struggling to decide what is important. Dublin has pushed through nearly 21 billion euros ($29 billion) in spending cuts and tax increases, equivalent to more than 13 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Investors have been impressed by the calm in Ireland. In contrast to Greece, Britain and Spain, there has been little social unrest.

But as the cuts continue, it's getting harder to decide what should go next. The seven-month old coalition government, headed by Enda Kenny's centre-right Fine Gael party, needs to find another 12 billion euros in savings or increased tax receipts between 2012 and 2015 -- probably more if global economic prospects worsen. The cuts are required by the European Union and International Monetary Fund in exchange for 67.5 billion euros in loans. Outgoing European Central Bank chief economist Juergen Stark told the Irish Times this week that the country should cut further.

In its initial rush to shore up public finances, the previous centrist Fianna Fail government went after easy targets such as assistants for special needs children like Jack. The problem, as new Finance Minister Michael Noonan recently put it, is that "a lot of the low-hanging fruit has been picked."

As other European countries are discovering, the next stage will require not just tough decisions, but a complete rethink.

"We are in a situation where right across the developed world, fiscal policy is tightening and the population is going to have to get used to getting less from the government and paying more for what they do get," says Eoin Fahy, chief economist at Kleinwort Benson Investors.

DISASTER ZONES

After four years of austerity, public patience in Ireland is wearing thin.

Teachers, nurses and council workers have ended up with huge mortgages which are now worth more than their homes, while property developers and bankers have held on to gold-plated pensions and luxurious overseas holiday homes.

Many ordinary Irish see scope for more cuts. But they are also angry that the lean times have not brought a much bigger change of thinking from the go-go years of the "Celtic tiger" economy, when public spending more than tripled in a decade, while basic services barely improved.

Take hospitals. Even on quiet days, emergency departments in large Irish hospitals can be chaotic. People on trolleys clog corridors, sometimes waiting days for a proper bed. Exhausted doctors dodge between them as they try to grab a few hours' sleep, like medics in a disaster zone.

Emergency departments have got even busier since the financial crash because fewer people can afford doctors' fees or private health insurance. Staff reductions have forced some patients to wait twice as long to see specialists for non-emergency procedures. If their condition worsens, they too end up in the emergency ward.

In Dublin, savings made on nursing homes mean elderly patients, who used to wait up to two months to be re-housed, can end up occupying hospital beds for longer than a year.

"It's so unbelievably serious and it's only going to get much, much worse," said one Irish doctor, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media. "We're putting out fires constantly -- there are more people who are coming in acutely sick and there is much less room to practice any kind of preventative medicine."

Junior doctors' overtime allowances have been cut, but the doctor said that isn't the main problem. "What galls us are the inefficiencies that are being paid for while there are very important things that are not being paid for," he said.

Hospital transport is just one example. A 2009 government-commissioned report into public expenditure recommended cutting 20 percent from the annual 50 million euro bill for non-emergency patient transport. But hospitals still pay for taxis and private ambulances.

Health Minister James Reilly, himself a doctor, has pledged to overhaul the health service. But health workers say he will struggle to overturn deeply entrenched trade union positions and navigate the politics. Changes have already raised hackles. Kenny's Fine Gael party expelled one of its lawmakers last month after he voted against a government decision to close a hospital in his constituency. A party colleague from the same region who voted in favour of the measure was spat at outside parliament, and an anonymous caller threatened to shoot him in the head.

"I would have little to no confidence that these inefficiencies could be ironed out," the doctor says. "No matter how good the politicians are, the labour unions are just too strong and the politicians are too afraid to take them on."

PAY RATES

One reason the electorate punished the previous administration was the years of profligacy that eventually led to the EU-IMF bailout. Between 1999 and 2009, Irish public spending more than tripled, much of it to fund pay rises rather than improve services. Average public sector pay levels increased by 35 percent over the period: in Germany, that rise was just 16 percent.

Conscious of this, Prime Minister Kenny has done away with the more lavish trappings of office, making his cabinet members come to some meetings in a minibus rather than their own saloon cars. Such gestures have so far helped keep his popularity rating high. He and his ministers are, however, still among the best paid in the world.

On average, public servants' pay has been reduced by 15 percent in total since 2009. Some argue it should be cut again.

"If you compare the wages in the public sector with the wages in the public sector of other countries in the euro area, together with Greece, Ireland is still ranking top," Stark told the Irish Times.

He said civil service wages are "significantly lower" in other countries in the euro zone which provide financial support to Ireland.

"The only way I can see realistically that you can make savings and maintain services is to cut pay," says Joe Durkan, associate research professor at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), an independent think-tank that is partly funded by the Department of Finance.

"You need more flexibility and to row back on the big increases that went to higher-paid public servants throughout the '90s and 2000s. We did all these things when it looked like we had plenty of money. We can no longer afford them."

But the new government has vowed to honour a pledge by the previous administration not to target public sector pay again. It also wants to avoid forced redundancies, as long as unions agree to voluntary job cuts, longer working hours and to persuade their members to be redeployed.

