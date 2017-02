DUBLIN, Sept 13 Ireland's government needs to ensure it does not stifle economic growth when considering the level of budgetary adjustments it makes to meet the targets set under its EU/IMF bailout, spending minister Brendan Howlin said on Tuesday.

"We do need to take stock of the quantum of adjustment we make and we need to ensure that we don't stifle growth as well. It's a delicate balance and it's one of the hardest things to get an accurate take from experts on," Howling told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ron Askew)