DUBLIN Aug 29 The Irish government is considering creating an agency with legal powers to enforce debt restructuring agreements between banks and struggling home owners, The Irish Times reported on Monday.

Ireland's ruling coalition has promised to examine ways to ease the burden on mortgage holders struggling to cope with large debts but it is waiting for an expert group's report on the issue, due to be published at the end of next month, before making any major decisions.

Government ministers have, however, ruled out a blanket debt forgiveness programme. Dublin, which was forced into an EU-IMF bailout last year, does not have the resources to fund a major debt forgiveness plan.

The Irish Times said the government was considering creating an agency with "quasi-judicial status" to enable it to "support families who make an honest effort to deal with their debts, including non-mortgage debt."

Ireland's households have the highest rate of debt in the industrialised world and central bank data due out at 1000 GMT are expected to show a rise in the number of residential mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress.

The last figures from the central bank showed that 11 percent of residential mortgages were either in arrears or had been restructured.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Kim Coghill)