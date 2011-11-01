* Double counting means debt was 3.6 bln eur smaller in 2010
* Error likely to cut 2 pct points off debt/GDP ratio
DUBLIN Nov 1 Ireland provided the euro zone
with a rare piece of good news on Tuesday when the government
announced its debt was over 2 percent less than previously
thought due to an accounting error, saving 3.6 billion euros
($5.0 billion).
The figures indicate that the ratio of general government
debt to gross domestic product (GDP) -- the key indicator of the
sustainability of Ireland's debt -- was 92.6 percent at the end
of last year compared to the 94.9 percent reported.
The government will announce at the end of the week whether
it will cut its 2011 debt to GDP forecast from the current 111
percent of GDP.
Before a property crash forced Dublin to bail out its banks,
Ireland's debt to GDP ratio was around 25 percent.
The savings of 3.6 billion euros are equal to the minimum
fiscal adjustment required for 2012 under its IMF/EU bailout.
Ireland's general government debt at the end of 2010 has
been adjusted down to 144.4 billion euro from 148 billion euros,
the central statistics bureau said.
"Clearly the impact is quite significant and very positive
in terms of the debt to GDP dynamic," Dublin based Glas
Securities said in a note.
The mistake was the result of a change in how loans from the
National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) to the Housing
Finance Agency (HFA) were accounted for.
"The liabilities of the HFA are included in general
government debt; the corresponding assets of the NTMA have been
included in the 'liquid assets' of the NTMA, which are also part
general government debt - effectively a double count," the
finance department said in a statement.
Before the error was uncovered, the International Monetary
Fund said that Ireland's general debt would peak at around 119
percent of GDP in 2013. The median forecast of a poll of 10
economists by Reuters last month was for debt to peak at 115
percent of GDP.
"Given that Ireland is at the edge of debt
sustainability/unsustainability, marginal improvements have to
be welcomed," said Dermot O'Leary, Chief Economist at Goodbody
Stockbrokers, who forecast a peak debt/GDP level of 114 percent
rather than 117 percent.
International investors have warmed to Ireland in recent
months after Dublin, piggy-backing on a worsening Greek crisis,
won concessions amounting to around 1 billion euros (870 million
pounds) annually on the cost of its own bailout loans.
