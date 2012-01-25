* Ireland faces 11.8 bln euro bond redemption in Jan 2014

* NTMA will seek to switch up to 2 billion euros, more swaps seen

* Most analysts see Ireland needing more aid after bailout (Adds pricing, analyst comment)

By Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Jan 25 Ireland launched a bond switch on Wednesday to avoid a near 12 billion euro funding cliff in early 2014 that threatens its ambition to exit an EU-IMF bailout next year.

In the most significant test of market sentiment since it was forced into a rescue programme in November 2010, Ireland's debt management agency offered holders of its 4 percent January 2014 note a new bond maturing in February 2015 and paying a coupon of 4.5 percent.

"If we look forward at the capacity of Ireland to repay its debts, there is a kind of cliff hanging over us in January of 2014," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told reporters.

"This is the first step in getting back into the market."

Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) offered to buy the 2014 paper at a yield of 4.9 percent, broadly in line with where it is trading in the secondary market. It is selling the 2015 paper at a yield of 5.152 percent.

The yield, which moves in the opposite direction to the price, had dropped on the 2014 paper from 5.4 percent on Tuesday as investors who had shorted the bond moved to cover their positions.

Dealers said foreign investors might be put off participating by the relatively low yield on the new bond but they expected strong demand from Irish banks, which could use the 2015 note as collateral with the European Central Bank.

"We wouldn't expect to have massive amounts of what we call real money - big insurance companies, pension funds - to take part necessarily," said Owen Callan, a senior dealer at Danske Markets.

"(But) it's a re-entry light and it's quite clever the way they've done it, it's a sign of confidence from the NTMA after a very strong rally in Irish government bonds. They're issuing at the right time and it gives them more options going forward."

Ireland wants to return to debt markets next year to cover its borrowing needs for 2014, estimated to be around 24 billion euros, but repaying the 11.8 billion euro note in January 2014 is a major hurdle.

The NTMA will seek to swap up to 2 billion euros of debt on Wednesday, a source familiar with the process told Reuters, and is likely to look at more such exchanges this year. The NTMA last issued medium-term paper in September 2010.

The offer will close at 1600 GMT and the size of the switch will be announced shortly afterwards.

SMOOTHING OPERATION

Ireland's success so far in meeting fiscal and banking targets under its bailout has helped cut its borrowing costs on secondary markets and the NTMA said its decision to offer the switch reflected appetite for its short-term paper.

"This exercise will help us smooth the maturity of the bond due in January 2014. The decision to undertake this now reflects substantial demand among investors for our short-dated paper and the resulting decline in yields on Irish paper recently," the agency said in a statement.

Ireland's borrowing costs have nearly halved on secondary markets since the summer, with 10-year paper currently trading at just under 7.5 percent.

The drop is due to Dublin meeting its bailout targets and after changes to the euro zone's new rescue fund reduced the risk that private investors will have to take losses if Ireland needs more official funding.

Most analysts expect Ireland will need to ask Brussels for additional aid next year under a so-called precautionary programme, due to the combined large January 2014 bond redemption and a budget deficit still forecast to be 5 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2014.

The settlement date for Wednesday's switch is February 1. (Additional reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Anna Willard/Catherine Evans)