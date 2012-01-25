* Ireland faces 11.8 bln euro bond redemption in Jan 2014
* NTMA will seek to switch up to 2 billion euros, more swaps
seen
* Most analysts see Ireland needing more aid after bailout
By Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Jan 25 Ireland launched a bond
switch on Wednesday to avoid a near 12 billion euro funding
cliff in early 2014 that threatens its ambition to exit an
EU-IMF bailout next year.
In the most significant test of market sentiment since it
was forced into a rescue programme in November 2010, Ireland's
debt management agency offered holders of its 4 percent January
2014 note a new bond maturing in February 2015 and paying a
coupon of 4.5 percent.
"If we look forward at the capacity of Ireland to repay its
debts, there is a kind of cliff hanging over us in January of
2014," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told reporters.
"This is the first step in getting back into the market."
Ireland's National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) offered
to buy the 2014 paper at a yield of 4.9 percent, broadly in line
with where it is trading in the secondary market. It is selling
the 2015 paper at a yield of 5.152 percent.
The yield, which moves in the opposite direction to the
price, had dropped on the 2014 paper from 5.4 percent on Tuesday
as investors who had shorted the bond moved to cover their
positions.
Dealers said foreign investors might be put off
participating by the relatively low yield on the new bond but
they expected strong demand from Irish banks, which could use
the 2015 note as collateral with the European Central Bank.
"We wouldn't expect to have massive amounts of what we call
real money - big insurance companies, pension funds - to take
part necessarily," said Owen Callan, a senior dealer at Danske
Markets.
"(But) it's a re-entry light and it's quite clever the way
they've done it, it's a sign of confidence from the NTMA after a
very strong rally in Irish government bonds. They're issuing at
the right time and it gives them more options going forward."
Ireland wants to return to debt markets next year to cover
its borrowing needs for 2014, estimated to be around 24 billion
euros, but repaying the 11.8 billion euro note in January 2014
is a major hurdle.
The NTMA will seek to swap up to 2 billion euros of debt on
Wednesday, a source familiar with the process told Reuters, and
is likely to look at more such exchanges this year. The NTMA
last issued medium-term paper in September 2010.
The offer will close at 1600 GMT and the size of the switch
will be announced shortly afterwards.
SMOOTHING OPERATION
Ireland's success so far in meeting fiscal and banking
targets under its bailout has helped cut its borrowing costs on
secondary markets and the NTMA said its decision to offer the
switch reflected appetite for its short-term paper.
"This exercise will help us smooth the maturity of the bond
due in January 2014. The decision to undertake this now reflects
substantial demand among investors for our short-dated paper and
the resulting decline in yields on Irish paper recently," the
agency said in a statement.
Ireland's borrowing costs have nearly halved on secondary
markets since the summer, with 10-year paper currently trading
at just under 7.5 percent.
The drop is due to Dublin meeting its bailout targets and
after changes to the euro zone's new rescue fund reduced the
risk that private investors will have to take losses if Ireland
needs more official funding.
Most analysts expect Ireland will need to ask Brussels for
additional aid next year under a so-called precautionary
programme, due to the combined large January 2014 bond
redemption and a budget deficit still forecast to be 5 percent
of gross domestic product at the end of 2014.
The settlement date for Wednesday's switch is February 1.
