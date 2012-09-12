* NTMA does not expect ECB to buy Irish bonds under OMT
* Dublin in a "very comfortable position" after fund raising
* Expects T-bill yields to be much reduced vs July issue
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland can afford to be choosy
about when it returns to long-term bond markets even though
recent moves by the European Central Bank (ECB) and German
constitutional court have created positive momentum, the
country's debt chief said on Wednesday.
Dublin has begun paving the way towards exiting official
funding by returning to long and short-term debt markets in
recent months, a move helped greatly by euro zone leaders
agreeing at a summit in June to look at easing Ireland's bank
debt.
John Corrigan said Ireland was in a much more comfortable
position after reducing to 2.4 billion euros a 12 billion euro
funding cliff looming just after it plans to exit an EU/IMF
bailout next year - something he said was a "big, big concern"
with investors.
"We're in a very comfortable position now so I think we can
be a little bit more choosy about when we return but certainly
the backdrop created by the German (constitutional court) ruling
this morning is extremely positive," Corrigan told reporters.
"We have substantial cash balances and like I said we can be
more choosy as regards future issuance. We're in a better place
by virtue of our own actions and by virtue of the European
backdrop this morning."
Ireland has hacked away at its post-bailout funding by
launching two bond switches, its first issue of sovereign bonds
that stagger capital repayments and raising 4.2 billion euros in
new long-term debt.
Corrigan said the average interest rate of just under 6
percent on the long-term and amortising bond issues was higher
than the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) would expect
to pay on an ongoing basis.
He said the German constitutional court's decision on
Wednesday to give a green light to Europe's new rescue fund led
to a particularly dramatic downward move for Irish bonds. The
yield on Irish five-year debt fell 40 basis points to 4.1
percent, its lowest level since August 2010.
However the Irish government believes it can only make the
required full market return at sustainable rates if it gets a
deal on its legacy bank debt, which has helped push the state's
debts towards 120 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Ireland's finance minister said on Wednesday that Dublin and
the ECB disagree on the best way to cut a deal, although both he
and the country's central bank governor have relayed their
confidence in recent days that one would be reached.
UPGRADES CONSTRAINED
Corrigan, who met investors in Frankfurt on Tuesday while
colleagues met others in Paris and the Netherlands, added that
risks to a sustained return to monthly bond auctions included
any veering off Ireland's bailout targets as well as a fresh
escalation of the euro zone debt crisis.
He later said in a speech that ratings agencies had told the
NTMA that they were happy with Ireland's bailout progress but
that issues across the euro zone were constraining them from
upgrading Ireland's credit rating.
Echoing comments made to Reuters on Tuesday by Finance
Minister Michael Noonan, Corrigan said he does not anticipate
the ECB having to buy Irish bonds as they are performing well.
But the announcement of its new scheme should help push yields
down at a treasury bill auction on Thursday, he said.
He said he hoped Thursday's second T-bill auction this year
would mark the beginning of monthly short-term debt issues from
here on out and that the yield for three-month paper would fall
well below the 1.8 percent paid to sell paper of the same
maturity in July.
"We're confident it will be much reduced compared with the
last bond auction because of all the factors that have happened
in the intervening period," Corrigan said.