DUBLIN Nov 22 Ireland's debt agency plans to issue about 10 billion euros of bonds next year before its EU-IMF bailout expires, including some kind of syndicated issue, the agency head said on Thursday.

Dublin has begun paving the way towards exiting official funding by returning to long and short-term debt markets in recent months but it has not yet issued a new benchmark 10-year bond.

"Coming into 2013, if we are to have a good visibility on our funding for 2014 we believe that we probably have to, in very round terms, in the order of 10 billion in bond issuance in 2013," John Corrigan told a parliamentary committee.